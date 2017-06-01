MTV Goes Back to ‘Beach House’ With Sponsor Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade

MTV is bringing back its Beach House with sponsor Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade.

MTV Beach House originally aired from the Hamptons in 1993. It ran as a summer staple through the early 2000s.

The new version will appear on air as interstitial content on MTV. It will feature the sponsor’s alcoholic beverage, more opportunities for on-site participation by fans and a social media presence.

MTV Beach House will be hosted by MTV talents Nessa, Cody Christian and Chico Bean. It will originate from the Jersey Shore, a locale MTV helped make infamous.

Behind-the-scenes content from the beach house will also appear on the social and digital channels of MTV’s Viacom siblings Comedy Central and Spike.

The grand opening happens June 8 with the first MTV Beach House festival, which will feature MisterWives, Kyle and other acts.

“Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook Live didn’t even exist when we last opened the MTV Beach House as the ultimate summer hangout for our audience 14 years ago,” said Matthew Newcomb, VP of integrated marketing at MTV. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mtn Dew Spiked Lemonade to bring back the Beach House in a totally updated way that speaks to a new generation of digitally native fans.”

Fans can get tickets to the MTV Beach House festival by following @MTV on Twitter and retweeting sweepstakes tweets starting Thursday.

“Bringing back the MTV Beach House is one of those can’t miss moments we love to bring to Dew Nation,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing at Mountain Dew. “It’s the perfect way to welcome summer – an iconic show of the 90s spiked with boundary-pushing experiences – definitely how Mtn Dew Spiked Lemonade does summer.”

Mountain Dew is part of the Pepsi family of brands.

MTV is trying to stage a comeback with young audiences by bringing back some of the unscripted programming that made it a youth icon back in the days before the internet. The network is also looking to bring back a Total Request Live-type music show from its Times Square Studios.