MTV Gives a Second Season to 'Buckwild'

MTV has renewed Buckwild for a 12-episode second

season, the network said on Wednesday.





The Jersey Shore-style show, which premiered Jan. 3, follows

a group of friends in West Virginia and ranks as the top-rated original cable

series on Thursday among persons 12-34. It has averaged three million total

viewers per episode (Live +3).





The show ends its first season on Thursday with back-to-back

episodes beginning at 10 p.m.