MTV Gives a Second Season to 'Buckwild'
MTV has renewed Buckwild for a 12-episode second
season, the network said on Wednesday.
The Jersey Shore-style show, which premiered Jan. 3, follows
a group of friends in West Virginia and ranks as the top-rated original cable
series on Thursday among persons 12-34. It has averaged three million total
viewers per episode (Live +3).
The show ends its first season on Thursday with back-to-back
episodes beginning at 10 p.m.
