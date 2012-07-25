MTV Gives 'Awkward' Extended Third-Season Renewal

MTV has renewed its scripted comedy Awkward for an extended third season of 20 episodes.

Currently in its second season, Awkward has drawn 1.8 million viewers, a 6% bump from its first season.

"Lauren Iungerich's creative vision, coupled with this extraordinarily talented cast, make Awkward the perfect series for MTV," said David Janollari, head of MTV Programming. "Critics and our audience alike have fallen in love with Awkward, and we're thrilled to bring this terrific series back for a third, supersized season."

Awkward becomes the second scripted series to get an increased episode count; MTV gave Teen Wolf a 24-episode renewal earlier this month.