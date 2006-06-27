MTV Gets Uploaded With U.S. Troops

MTV is teaming up with soldiers in Iraq for a new documentary. In the network's MTV News Presents: Iraq Uploaded, July 21 at 8 p.m., staffer Gideon Yago will talk to troops who upload short videos to user-submitted content Websites while serving in the Army and Marine units in Mosul, Ramadi, Fallujah and Baghdad.

The half-hour show will also feature family members and military experts who use the sites as well. Clips and extras from the program will be available on MTVNews.com and broadband site MTV Overdrive.