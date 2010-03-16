MTV Gets ‘Hired'
By Alex Weprin
MTV has ordered a new docu-series, MTV Hired. The
series will follow recent college graduates as they try to find jobs in one of
the toughest job markets in recent memory. The show will also look at some of
the challenges the subjects face as they find a way to break into the
industries of their choice.
Among the careers profiled in the series are personal
trainers, event planners and show designers.
MTV also renewed Silent Library for a 20-episode
third season. The series is a twist on the Japanese game show format, where
contestants must watch in total silence as their teammates complete bizarre and
extreme challenges. The new season will kick off with a celebrity week,
featuring well known stars.
