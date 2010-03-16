MTV Gets ‘Hired'

MTV has ordered a new docu-series, MTV Hired. The

series will follow recent college graduates as they try to find jobs in one of

the toughest job markets in recent memory. The show will also look at some of

the challenges the subjects face as they find a way to break into the

industries of their choice.

Among the careers profiled in the series are personal

trainers, event planners and show designers.

MTV also renewed Silent Library for a 20-episode

third season. The series is a twist on the Japanese game show format, where

contestants must watch in total silence as their teammates complete bizarre and

extreme challenges. The new season will kick off with a celebrity week,

featuring well known stars.