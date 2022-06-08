MTV Gave the MTV Movie & TV Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Honoree Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Generation Award onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through June 5.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted — which MTV promoted in tandem — are the week’s most promoted shows.

Food Network makes a hearty showing, grabbing second place for the 15th season of The Great Food Truck Race and fourth place for new Guy Fieri vehicle Guy’s All-American Road Trip.

Meanwhile, two traditional broadcasters also make the cut, with NBC plugging the 17th season of America’s Got Talent in third place, and ABC hyping the 2022 NBA Finals in fifth.

Notably, Guy’s All-American Road Trip scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (111), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 288,132,774

Interruption Rate: 2.76%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,014,411

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $152,555

2) The Great Food Truck Race, Food Network

Impressions: 237,522,248

Interruption Rate: 1.42%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $540,289

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $597,331

Impressions: 199,118,989

Interruption Rate: 2.08%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $890,021

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $538,592

Interruption Rate: 1.39%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $771,359

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $222,320

5) 2022 NBA Finals, ABC

Impressions: 188,925,633

Interruption Rate: 2.24%

Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,045,565

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $664,844

