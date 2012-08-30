MTV to End 'Jersey Shore'

The sixth season of MTV's Jersey Shore will be its last, as the network has decided to end the popular reality series.

The reality series saw its viewership erode in its fifth season. The latest season finale drew just 4.8 million viewers, down 36% from its premiere and down 50% from the show's all-time high last summer. After DVR playback, the show averaged 7.9 million viewers for the season.

The franchise has launched two spinoffs in Snooki & JWOWW, which was renewed for a second season, and The Pauly D Project.

The final season will debut Oct. 4; MTV will air a one-hour retrospective on Sept. 6 called Gym, Tan, Look Back, which will lead up to the MTV Video Music Awards.