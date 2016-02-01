MTV Cancels ‘Finding Carter’

Scripted drama Finding Carter will not be returning for season three on MTV, a network spokesperson has confirmed.

The news broke on Twitter late last week when cast member Zac Pullam tweeted of the show’s demise. “Sad to say it but if you don't already know, Finding Carter won't be returning for a season 3,” he said.

It’s not the first time a Finding Carter star broke news about the show’s fate on social media. Last year, Alex Saxon shared on YouTube that MTV picked up a second season.

The program is focused on a teen who learns she was abducted as a small child, and forges a new life with her birth parents, while maintaining a relationship with the woman who raised her.

The drama, created by Terri Minsky and Emily Silver, debuted in the summer of 2014 and aired its finale in mid-December.