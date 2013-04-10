MTV Cancels 'Buckwild' Following Star's Death

Updated: 11:52 a.m. ET

MTV has decided not to move forward with a second season of Buckwild following the death last week

of series star Shain Gandee.

"After careful consideration, MTV will not be moving forward with season two of Buckwild in West Virginia," the network said in a statement. "We love the cast and the show and this was not an easy decision, but given Shain's tragic passing and essential presence on the show, we felt it was not appropriate to continue without him. Instead, we are working on a meaningful way to pay tribute to his memory on our air and privately."

This Sunday MTV will re-run the series' entire first season, followed by the special Buckwild: WV to the NYC that was shot before production on season two began.

Buckwild premiered

last January and was seen as a successor to the network's hugely popular Jersey Shore franchise. Its first season

averaged three million total viewers, according to live + 3 day Nielsen data. MTVrenewed Buckwild for a 12-episode

second season in February, on which it was currently in production.