MTV Brings Back Brand For 2009 VMAs

MTV is bringing back comedian Russell Brand to host the 2009 Video Music Awards, the network's signature awards show.

The 26th installment of the VMAs will take place September 13, 2009 in New York City. The 2009 edition will be based out of Radio City Music Hall, but will feature live performances from artists in venues across Manhattan.

Brand, who was a relative unknown when he was tapped to host last year's VMAs, delivered a significant ratings bump in the key demos MTV targets.

He has since gone on to appear on his Comedy Central stand-up special and has made a number of appearances on American television.

"We are thrilled that despite numerous death threats from Jonas Brothers fans, Russell Brand has accepted our offer to put his life on the line and host the VMAs again this year," said Stephen Friedman, GM of MTV. "We're also excited to be coming home to bring the most rambunctious night in music back to New York City."

MTV also confirmed that Taylor Swift will perform a never before heard version of her song "You Belong With Me," and that British rockers Muse will make their first ever U.S. TV appearance and premiere their new single "Uprising."