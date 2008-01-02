MTV Bringing Back A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, Orders Spinoff

MTV gave hit reality dating show A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila a second-season pickup.

The new season will kick off sometime this spring, and it will feature men -- and women -- vying for Tequila’s heart.

MTV also green-lit a spinoff of the show, tentatively dubbed That’s Amore, which will feature Domenico Nesci, a fan-favorite contestant from the first season. That’s Amore will debut on the network this quarter.

The first-season finale of A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila delivered 5.9 million viewers in the 12-34 demo, one of MTV’s key demographics, the most viewers in that demo since 2005. It was also MTV’s highest-rated new series.

MTV also gave Sally Ann Salsano’s 495 Productions, which produces A Shot at Love, a production deal with the network. That’s Amore will be the first new show developed under the agreement.

"Thanks to the creative talent and vision of Sally Ann Salsano, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila was one of our big breakout hits for 2007," MTV executive vice president of series development and programming Tony DiSanto said in a statement. "We are now officially expanding our relationship with Sally Ann and her team at 495 Productions and look forward to her next slate of projects, including another Shot at Love, That's Amore and more great, compelling TV for our viewers. We're thrilled to be in business with her."