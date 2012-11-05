MTV to Air 'Restore the Shore' Special

MTV is producing a one-hour fundraising special to encourage

viewers to contribute to the rebuilding of Seaside Heights, home to the

network's Jersey Shore series, which was devastated by Hurricane Sandy last

week.

Restore the Shore

will air live from MTV's Times Square Studio on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. ET

and will feature the Jersey Shore

cast as well as other guest appearances.

The fund will collect donations for the nonprofit Architecture

for Humanity, which will provide design and construction services to rebuilding

the Seaside Heights boardwalk.