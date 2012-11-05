MTV to Air 'Restore the Shore' Special
MTV is producing a one-hour fundraising special to encourage
viewers to contribute to the rebuilding of Seaside Heights, home to the
network's Jersey Shore series, which was devastated by Hurricane Sandy last
week.
Restore the Shore
will air live from MTV's Times Square Studio on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. ET
and will feature the Jersey Shore
cast as well as other guest appearances.
The fund will collect donations for the nonprofit Architecture
for Humanity, which will provide design and construction services to rebuilding
the Seaside Heights boardwalk.
