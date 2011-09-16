MTV Adds Six New Series to Programming Slate

MTV

has picked up six new series -- four reality and two scripted -- it was

announced Friday by David Janollari, head of MTV Programming.

Joining

the network's lineup are reality series Catfish, Hoods, Wake Brothers

and Wait Till Next Year.Catfish, based on the popular Sundance

film of the same name, will bring together couples who've only interacted via LCD

to meet in person for the first time. Hoods is a docu-series that will

follow celebrities as they go back to their respective hometowns to reconnect

with their roots. Wake Brothers will take a look into the lives of two

wakeboarding professionals, Philip and Bob Soven, who are also brothers. Wait

Till Next Year details the struggles of Chicago's Lincoln

Park High School

football team as they try to turn around their program.

MTV

has also added a pair of scripted series, Underemployment and Zach

Stone Is Gonna Be Famous. Underemployment chronicles five friends a

year after college graduation as each struggles to make ends meet. In Zach

Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, the title character drops out of college and

tries to become famous, despite no discernible talent. Comic star Bo Burnham has

signed on to play the title role.

"On

the heels of our summer ratings success, we're thrilled to add these unique new

series to our schedule," said Janollari. "These shows

underscore our commitment to further diversifying our schedule, as we continue

to solidify our place as the entertainment destination for our core Millennial

audience."

MTV

enjoyed a banner summer in 2011, with six of the top 20 original cable series

among P12-34, including JerseyShore and Teen

Mom at #1 and #2, respectively. The 2011 edition of the MTV Video Music

Awards was the net's highest rated telecast ever, with 12.4 million viewers.