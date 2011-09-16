MTV Adds Six New Series to Programming Slate
MTV
has picked up six new series -- four reality and two scripted -- it was
announced Friday by David Janollari, head of MTV Programming.
Joining
the network's lineup are reality series Catfish, Hoods, Wake Brothers
and Wait Till Next Year.Catfish, based on the popular Sundance
film of the same name, will bring together couples who've only interacted via LCD
to meet in person for the first time. Hoods is a docu-series that will
follow celebrities as they go back to their respective hometowns to reconnect
with their roots. Wake Brothers will take a look into the lives of two
wakeboarding professionals, Philip and Bob Soven, who are also brothers. Wait
Till Next Year details the struggles of Chicago's Lincoln
Park High School
football team as they try to turn around their program.
MTV
has also added a pair of scripted series, Underemployment and Zach
Stone Is Gonna Be Famous. Underemployment chronicles five friends a
year after college graduation as each struggles to make ends meet. In Zach
Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, the title character drops out of college and
tries to become famous, despite no discernible talent. Comic star Bo Burnham has
signed on to play the title role.
"On
the heels of our summer ratings success, we're thrilled to add these unique new
series to our schedule," said Janollari. "These shows
underscore our commitment to further diversifying our schedule, as we continue
to solidify our place as the entertainment destination for our core Millennial
audience."
MTV
enjoyed a banner summer in 2011, with six of the top 20 original cable series
among P12-34, including JerseyShore and Teen
Mom at #1 and #2, respectively. The 2011 edition of the MTV Video Music
Awards was the net's highest rated telecast ever, with 12.4 million viewers.
