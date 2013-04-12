MSNBC's Rubin to Lead Weather Channel's Long-FormProgramming

MSNBC executive Michael Rubin is taking on the additional

role of leading long-form programming at The Weather Channel, it was announced

Friday.





Rubin will be responsible for development and scheduling for

the group, reporting to David Clark, president of The Weather Channel network.

He will continue as VP of long-form at MSNBC, a role he has held since 2006.





"Michael brings a great understanding of how original

programming works at a news and information network, which he has demonstrated

with his successful track record at MSNBC," Clark said. "We look

forward to his impact on our expanding slate of originals."





MSNBC parent company NBCUniversal is a part

owner of The Weather Company, along with private equity firms The Blackstone

Group and Bain Capital.