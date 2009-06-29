MSNBC's Hi-Def Retrofit

MSNBC has been planning its eventual migration to high

definition since moving from Secaucus, N.J., into NBC Universal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller

Plaza in New York City

in October 2007. But due to the logistics of running a 24-hour news network, it

has completed the bulk of the hands-on work in the past four months.

While MSNBC was able to take advantage of HD infrastructure

that already existed in New York--such as an HD-ready control room, 2-K, and

NBC News' massive Avid Unity ISIS storage system--it still had plenty to do

before moving to full-time 1080-line interlace production. The biggest projects

were converting its primary control room, 3-A, to high-definition, and building

a new HD studio at its Washington, D.C., bureau, which was just being finished

last week.

MSNBC tried to reuse as much existing equipment as possible

in 3-A, the former home of NBC Nightly

News, such as Belden coaxial cabling that could already support HD and a

Calrec Alpha digital audio console.

"We didn't gut it," says Tim Canary, director of systems

engineering and integration for NBC Universal. "It was basically a retrofit in

place."

The new HD equipment in 3-A is consistent with gear

installed in other NBC control rooms for Today

and Saturday Night Live, including a

Sony MVS-8000 production switcher, a Grass Valley Trinix router, Miranda

distribution equipment and modular components, and an Evertz MVP multi-image

display processor to drive the large virtual monitor wall. Graphics, which were

also upgraded to HD in control room 2-K, are a mix of Chyron and Avid Pinnacle

Thunder systems.

Cameras in both New York

and the new Washington

set are Sony HDC-1500s, which NBC already uses for Today and Saturday Night Live.

MSNBC relies on a combination of fiber links and an Evertz JPEG-2000

compression system to backhaul live camera feeds from D.C. to its control rooms

here in New York, eliminating the need for a control room there.

MSNBC upgraded five editing rooms to HD with Avid Symphony

Nitris systems. It is editing packages using Avid's DnxHD 145-megabit-per-second

mezzanine compression format, storing them on the Unity ISIS. It uses Grab

Network's Anystream software for transcoding needs, employing a grid

transcoding system with parallel processors.

"Everything here is shared," says Canary. "We have one large

Unity ISIS that handles all the content from Today, Nightly News

and MSNBC."

MSNBC has installed new video servers to play back edited

packages in New York, replacing aging Grass Valley

standard-def Profiles with Grass Valley K2 Summit units. The new servers can

seamlessly handle both SD and HD content, under the control of Grass Valley

Aurora software.

"That was a significant portion of the product, the HD/SD

conversion inside the box," says Steve Sneddon, engineering project manager for

NBCU. "Now, the operators don't have to think much about the resulting output."

Master control in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., which links to the

30 Rock studio via redundant fiber circuits, also got new HD K2 servers to play

out promos and commercials. MSNBC HD will be transmitted in the MPEG-2

compression format using Tandberg encoders.

Like other cable news networks, MSNBC's on-screen look in HD

will change with different dayparts.

Through the bulk of the day, viewers will see a 4:3 picture

on the left side of the screen, with an "info bar" on the right displaying

headlines, text, photos, weather information, stock updates and even live video

thumbnails of top stories. A permanent bug, running as a ribbon on top of the

screen, will display the MSNBC logo and the time, while the bottom will feature

graphic overlays highlighting stories and a narrow headline ticker.

During primetime, the picture will go full-screen 16:9 for

studio programs like Hardball and The Rachel Maddow Show. The decision to

go with different on-screen looks was based on both giving more information

throughout the day and better accommodating incoming news feeds, most of which

originate as 4:3 SD, says MSNBC creative director Marc Greenstein.

"For the shows focusing on talent, we'll go as big and as

wide as we can," says Greenstein.