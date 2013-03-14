MSNBC's Ed Schultz Moving to Weekends

MSNBC's The Ed Show

is moving to weekend evenings starting in April, the host announced on his

program Wednesday.

Schultz's show will now air from 5-7 p.m. on Saturdays and

Sundays as MSNBC expands its live weekend programming. His final 8 p.m.

broadcast will be Thursday night.

On the show, Schultz says the decision to change timeslots

was his own. "I'm very proud of the work our team has done here at 8 PM, but

sitting behind this desk five nights a week doesn't cut it for me," he said. "I

want to get out with the people and tell their stories. This show has been a

show that has been a voice for the voiceless. That really was my mission when I

came here and it remains."

"I'm thrilled for Ed and happy to be expanding our weekend

programming," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. "It's an exciting time for

MSNBC and I'm looking forward to having Ed's powerful voice on our network for

a long time."

A new 8 p.m. host is expected to be announced at NBC News

Group's upfront in New York on Thursday.