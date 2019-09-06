MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Takes Podcast on Tour

Chris Hayes, host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, goes on a podcast tour in the fall. He stops in Austin in September, Los Angeles in October, Chicago in November and New York in December. His podcast is “Why Is This Happening?”, where he interviews top thinkers, newsmakers and cultural influencers about politics, the environment, education and other topics.

The podcast launched in May 2018.

On Sept. 28, Hayes interviews Sen. Ted Cruz at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. On Oct. 21, he sits with director Adam McKay and author Omar El Akkad in Los Angeles.

Guests and dates have not been announced for Chicago and New York.

Hayes is editor-at-large of The Nation. Prior to joining MSNBC as an anchor, Hayes was a frequent substitute host for The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. Hayes became an MSNBC contributor in 2010.