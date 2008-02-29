MSNBC.com Debate Coverage Draws More than 58M Page Views

It turns out that MSNBC's debate coverage was a record-breaker on the Web, as well as the cable network, at least as far as debate-related surfing goes.

MSNBC said it got more than 58 million page views to its site Feb. 26, the most on any presidential-debate day.

The network added that 1.2 million people streamed debate-related content Feb. 26 and 27, with more than 9 million unique visitors Feb. 26.