MSNBC.com Debate Coverage Draws More than 58M Page Views
It turns out that MSNBC's debate coverage was a record-breaker on the Web, as well as the cable network, at least as far as debate-related surfing goes.
MSNBC said it got more than 58 million page views to its site Feb. 26, the most on any presidential-debate day.
The network added that 1.2 million people streamed debate-related content Feb. 26 and 27, with more than 9 million unique visitors Feb. 26.
