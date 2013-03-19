MSNBC Taps Steve Kornacki as New Host of 'Up'

MSNBC has named Steve Kornacki as the new host of its

weekend morning program Up. He replaced Chris Hayes, who will move over

to primetime, hostingthe 8 p.m. hour on weekdays beginning April 1.





Kornacki was previously the cohost of the network's

mid-afternoon roundtable program, The Cycle, and is also a senior political writer for Salon.com. Jonathan

Larsen will continue as executive producer of Up.





"I give so much credit to the Up team who

created appointment viewing on the weekends for us and some of the smartest

conversations on television," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin.

"Steve has a great political mind and his ability to connect with viewers

made him a natural fit to continue driving that dialogue."



Up

airs Saturday and Sunday from 8-10 a.m.