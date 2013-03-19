MSNBC Taps Steve Kornacki as New Host of 'Up'
MSNBC has named Steve Kornacki as the new host of its
weekend morning program Up. He replaced Chris Hayes, who will move over
to primetime, hostingthe 8 p.m. hour on weekdays beginning April 1.
Kornacki was previously the cohost of the network's
mid-afternoon roundtable program, The Cycle, and is also a senior political writer for Salon.com. Jonathan
Larsen will continue as executive producer of Up.
"I give so much credit to the Up team who
created appointment viewing on the weekends for us and some of the smartest
conversations on television," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin.
"Steve has a great political mind and his ability to connect with viewers
made him a natural fit to continue driving that dialogue."
Up
airs Saturday and Sunday from 8-10 a.m.
