MSNBC Taps Ari Melber as 'The Cycle' Cohost

Ari Melber has been tapped to replace Steve Kornacki on MSNBC's The Cycle.

Melber joins the roundtable program's fellow cohosts S.E. Cupp, Krystal Ball and Touré. The show airs weekdays from 3-4 p.m. ET.

Kornacki left The Cycle to host MSNBC's weekend morning program Up, whose own host Chris Hayes left to anchor the network's primetime slot.

Melber has been with MSNBC since 2011 as a contributor and has guest hosted for Alex Wagner and Martin Bashir. He is the author of MSNBC.com's "The Laws of Politics" blog. He is also a correspondent for The Nation.