MSNBC Suspends Mark Halperin After Offensive Obama Remark

MSNBC has suspended Senior Political Analyst Mark Halperin indefinitely after he called President Obama a "dick" on Morning Joe Thursday.

Halperin made the comment in reference to Obama's demeanor during his news conference yesterday. He warned of his forthcoming offensive remark by asking the control room on-air if they had the seven-second delay button ready.

After Halperin described Obama as "kind of a dick," shocked Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough instructed executive producer Alex Korson to "delay that," but the comment made it on-air anyway, apparently a result of Korson not knowing which button to push to activate the tape delay. Korson recently replaced Chris Licht, who left MSNBC for CBS News in May.

Halperin apologized for the comment later in the broadcast.

"Mark Halperin's comments this morning were completely inappropriate and unacceptable," MSNBC said in a statement. "We apologize to the President, The White House and all of our viewers. We strive for a high level of discourse and comments like these have no place on our air. Therefore, Mark will be suspended indefinitely from his role as an analyst."

"I completely agree with everything in MSNBC's statement about my remark," Halperin said. "I believe that the step they are taking in response is totally appropriate. Again, I want to offer a heartfelt and profound apology to the President, to my MSNBC colleagues, and to the viewers. My remark was unacceptable, and I deeply regret it."