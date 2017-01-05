MSNBC Signs Up Greta Van Susteren

Days after NBC News announced it had lured star anchor Megyn Kelly from Fox News, MSNBC has inked a deal with Greta Van Susteren. The former Fox News Channel anchor will host For the Record with Greta weeknights 6-7 p.m., starting Jan. 9. She’ll be based in Washington.

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” said Phil Griffin, MSNBC president. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

The show “will provide news coverage and analysis of the day’s top headlines spanning politics and beyond,” says MSNBC and will build on the network’s “strategic shift to a breaking news focus during the day.”

“I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC,” Van Susteren said. “The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there.”

Van Susteren hosted On the Record with Greta Van Susteren at Fox News Channel for 14 years. Before that, she spent more than a decade at CNN.

Earlier Thursday, Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson will move into the 9 p.m. slot that Kelly departed.