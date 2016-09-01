MSNBC Sets Sept. 6 Date for Brian Williams' Show Debut
Veteran TV news anchor Brian Williams will host a late night news program for MSNBC beginning Sept. 6.
The series, The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, will provide a “unique” look at the major political stories of the day, will be the first regularly scheduled show for the former NBC Nightly News anchor on MSNBC since he joined the network a year ago.
The series is scheduled to run between Labor Day and the November elections, said MSNBC.
Last year Williams lost his NBC Nightly News anchor slot after inaccurately recalling a story from the Iraq war in which he claimed he was on a helicopter that was shot at by ground fire.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.