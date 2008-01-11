MSNBC Sets Plans for Democratic Debate

MSNBC will host the first Democratic debate after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries, Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. from Las Vegas.

The debate comes four days before the Nevada caucuses Jan. 19.

Brian Williams and Tim Russert will moderate, with Today's Natalie Morales joining them in the questioning.

With the field narrowed to Sens. Barack Obama (Ill.), Hillary Clinton (N.Y.) and John Edwards (N.C.), it will be the smallest debate viewers have seen during the 2008 campaign season.

The debate is sponsored by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of America, IMPACTO, the Democratic African-American Leadership Council, the College of Southern Nevada and the Nevada Democratic Party, and it will focus on issues of interest to minority voters.

Viewers can submit questions for the candidates via MSNBC’s Web site and a special site set up for the debate.