MSNBC Re-Shuffles Daytime Lineup

MSNBC is revamping its afternoon programming, canceling a pair of shows including Ronan Farrow’s Ronan Farrow Daily.

Beginning March 2, Thomas Roberts, who has hosted MSNBC’s morning program Way Too Early, will return to daytime and anchor a two-hour news block from 1-3 p.m. Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will host Way Too Early until a new host is named. Ronan Farrow Daily and Joy Ann Reid’s The Reid Report will air their final episodes next week.

Reid and Farrow will remain with the network in new roles. Reid becomes a national correspondent and will produce original reporting for all platforms. She will be a regular contributor for MSNBC’s primetime shows, and will become the first dedicated reporter for NowThisNews.

Farrow will launch a new series of primetime specials, featuring in-depth interviews with newsmakers, business leaders, artists, athletes, filmmakers, advocates and elected officials. He will continue to be a special correspondent for MSNBC as well.

The moves are part of an effort from MSNBC to make its dayside coverage more news focused. More changes are expected as MSNBC president Phil Griffin hopes to turn around the cable news network’s sagging ratings; the network is currently mired in third place with both total viewers and the adults 25-54 news demo, behind Fox News Channel and CNN.