MSNBC Partners With Social Media Startup Vocativ

MSNBC has partnered with social media startup company Vocativ to produce news stories for the network and other NBCUniversal News Group digital properties.

Vocativ says its proprietary technology analyzes the “deep web”—the 80% of the open Internet that search engines do not reach—to uncover new voices and perspectives. The partnership will debut with Ronan Farrow Daily and msnbc.com. The Vocativ-produced stories will cover a broad range of topics and trends from around the world.

“Vocativ gives MSNBC even more tools to enhance our storytelling capabilities,” said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. “Our audience is always looking for smart, original reporting. The collaboration with Vocativ extends our ability to connect them with fresh voices and perspectives from around the world.”