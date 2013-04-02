MSNBC Names Karen Finney Weekend Host

MSNBC has tapped political analyst Karen Finney to host a

new weekend program to air from 4-5 p.m. as the cable news network continues to

expand its live programming on Saturdays and Sundays.





More details about the show and its premiere date will be

announced in the coming weeks.





Finney has been an MSNBC political analyst and guest host

since 2009. She is also a former spokeswoman for the Democratic National

Committee and worked on four presidential campaigns, in the Clinton White House

and on Hillary Clinton's first New York Senate race.





"Karen's rich background in both education policy and

politics will add a unique point of view to our expanding live weekend

programming," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin.





Finney's show will lead into The Ed Show,

whichis moving to weekends from 5-7 p.m. in April. Schultz's former weeknight 8

p.m. slot was replaced with All In with Chris Hayes, which premiered April

1.