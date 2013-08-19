MSNBC Moving Ed Schultz Back to Weekdays

MSNBC is moving Ed Schultz back to weekdays, where his The Ed Show will air at 5 p.m. beginning Aug. 26, the nework announced Monday.

Hardball With Chris Matthews, which previously aired at 5 p.m. with a replay at 7 p.m., will now air its first-run broadcast at 7 with its re-air at 2 a.m. The Ed Show previously aired on Saturdays and Sunday at 5 p.m. MSNBC longform programming will fill the those slots starting Saturday, Aug. 31.

"Chris Matthews and the Hardball team have been pulling double duty for years. This move will concentrate the Hardball audience to one key time period and enhance the flow of our evening programming," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. "Ed Schultz is a force of nature and an important voice to the MSNBC audience. I can't wait to have him back on weeknights."