MSNBC Lines Up Trump, Kasich

MSNBC has slated back-to-back primetime specials Wednesday night (Feb. 17) for interviews with the Republican front-runner Donald Trump and Ohio Governor John Kasich, who has risen in the polls of late.

Kasich will lead off at 7 p.m. in a one-on-one interview with Hardball's Chris Matthews from Hilton Head, S.C. (the South Carolina primary is Feb. 20).followed by Trump at 8 p.m. in a town hall moderated by Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Kasich is in fourth place at 10%, according to a new poll by South Carolina's The State newspaper reported by MSNBC, in front of Jeb Bush (7%) and Ben Carson (7%), and behind Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, tied at 18%, and Trump with a commanding lead at 35%.