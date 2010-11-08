MSNBC Lifts Suspension of Olbermann

After MSNBC suspended its primetime anchor Keith Olbermann indefinitely

without pay for making political donations on Friday, the network said Sunday it has lifted the suspension and scheduled the host toreturn to his program, CountdownWith Keith Olbermann, on Nov. 9.

"After several days of deliberation and discussion, I have determined that suspending Keith through and including Monday night's program is an appropriate punishment for his violation of our policy," said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a statement Sunday. "We look forward to having him back on the air Tuesday night."

Olbermann reportedly made contributions to the campaigns of three Democratic candidates this fall, an apparent violation of NBC News policy, according to Politico, who first reported the story. Politico said Olbermann admitted he gave the maximum legal donation of $2,400 to Arizona Reps. Raul Grijalva and Gabrielle Giffords and Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway, who ran unsuccessfully for a senate seat against Rand Paul.

"I became aware of Keith's political contributions late last night," said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a statement Friday. "Mindful of NBC News policy and standards, I have suspended him indefinitely without pay."

Olbermann is the highest profile personality on MSNBC. He hosts Countdown Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. and was one of the anchors of MSNBC's election coverage Nov. 2.

Late Friday, The Progressive Campaign Change Committee, which pushes progressive causes and candidates, announced its launch of an online petition drive to try and get Olbermann reinstated.

Olbermanncommented on his suspension for the first time on Sunday afternoon, posting the following message on his Twitter account: "Greetings

From Exile! A quick, overwhelmed, stunned THANK YOU for support that

feels like a global hug & obviously left me tweetless XO."

Stephanie Robbins contributed to this report.

