MSNBC Launching Weekend Show with Melissa Harris-Perry

MSNBC is adding a weekend program with contributor Melissa Harris-Perry in an expansion of its live weekend programming, the network said Thursday. The untitled program will air Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon ET starting Feb. 4.

At that time Up with Chris Hayes will move to 8-10 a.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays, and Weekend with Alex Witt will start airing 7-8 a.m. ET on Saturdays and noon-2 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Melissa's thoughtful analysis has been an incredible addition to our primetime programs and I'm thrilled to have her join our expanded weekend line-up," said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a statement.

Harris-Perry is a longtime contributor to MSNBC and a political science professor at Tulane University, where she will continue to teach. She is a frequent guest on PoliticsNation and an occasional host of The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word.