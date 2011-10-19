MSNBC Flips 'Last Word' and 'Ed Show'

MSNBC is shaking up its primetime lineup, moving The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell back to 10 p.m. while The Ed Show will now lead off the night at 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 24.



The Last Word moved into the 8 p.m. time period after Keith Olbermann abruptly left the network last January, which set off a domino effect of schedule changes, including moving The Ed Show to from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where Last Word previously aired.



The 8 p.m. hour has become more competitive since CNN moved Anderson Cooper 360 to the flagship hour in August, replacing the lowly-rated Eliot Spitzer show In the Arena, which was cancelled in June.



The Rachel Maddow Show is unaffected by the changes, and will continue to air at 9 p.m.



"This move will strengthen the flow of our programming throughout the evening," said MSNBC President Phil Griffin. "As the name implies, The Last Word belongs at the conclusion of our programming day, thoughtfully wrapping-up the day's political dialogue. Ed's passionate voice is a perfect kick off to primetime at 8 p.m."