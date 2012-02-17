MSNBC Drops Pat Buchanan
MSNBC is cutting ties with conservative political analyst
Pat Buchanan.
"After ten years, we've parted ways with Pat Buchanan. We
wish him well," said MSNBC in a statement.
The network had suspended Buchanan four months ago after the
publication his book Suicide of a Superpower that drew ire from critics who
called it homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic.
"The ideas that he put forth aren't really appropriate for
national dialogue, much less the dialogue on MSNBC," network president Phil
Griffin told reporters at the TCA press tour in January.
"In the 10 years I have been at MSNBC, the network has taken
heat for what I have written, and faithfully honored our contract," Buchanan
wrote in a column for The American Conservative on Thursday. "Yet my
four-months' absence from MSNBC and now my departure represent an undeniable
victory for the blacklisters."
Buchanan had worked for MSNBC since 2002.
