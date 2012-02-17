MSNBC Drops Pat Buchanan

MSNBC is cutting ties with conservative political analyst

Pat Buchanan.

"After ten years, we've parted ways with Pat Buchanan. We

wish him well," said MSNBC in a statement.

The network had suspended Buchanan four months ago after the

publication his book Suicide of a Superpower that drew ire from critics who

called it homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic.

"The ideas that he put forth aren't really appropriate for

national dialogue, much less the dialogue on MSNBC," network president Phil

Griffin told reporters at the TCA press tour in January.

"In the 10 years I have been at MSNBC, the network has taken

heat for what I have written, and faithfully honored our contract," Buchanan

wrote in a column for The American Conservative on Thursday. "Yet my

four-months' absence from MSNBC and now my departure represent an undeniable

victory for the blacklisters."

Buchanan had worked for MSNBC since 2002.