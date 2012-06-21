MSNBC Announces New 3 p.m. Show 'The Cycle'

MSNBC has announced that new show The Cycle will fill its 3 p.m. hour starting the week of June 25. The Cycle is

an ensemble show hosted by MSNBC contributors Toure, Krystal Ball, Steve

Kornacki and S.E. Cupp.

Host Dylan Ratigan announced the news at the end of his show

on Thursday. Ratigan's last day at MSNBC is Friday, with Martin Bashir's

program moving up to his 4 p.m. timeslot starting Monday.

Ratigan said the panelists would be back on his show for a

full segment on Friday.

Last July Fox News Channel launched another ensemble show, The Five, to replace Glenn Beck.

Ratigan paid homage to that show when introducing The Cycle's hosts, calling

them "The Four."