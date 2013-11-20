MSNBC Anchor Honored For Commitment to Equality

The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce will honor MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts Friday (Nov. 22) in Washington for his "longstanding commitment to promoting equality" for the LGBT community.



In announcing the award, the group pointed to Roberts' comments recently before hosting the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Roberts expressed support for those hurt by the country's anti-"gay propaganda" laws. "I know the law is very vague and still hard to interpret for many people," said Roberts, who is gay. "But it is discrimination and that's definitive. And I don't think that the LGBT population in Russia or anywhere should be marginalized to that degree. We are not asking for special protection. We're just asking for equal respect."



Roberts has had a big year. In June, he was reporting on the defeat of the California Defense of Marriage Act when his interview with the key opponents of DOMA was interrupted by a congratulatory call from President Barack Obama. Roberts was also saluted with a Thomas Roberts Appreciation Day from the City of New York.