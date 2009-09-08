MSNBC To Air Bill Cosby Town Hall

MSNBC will team with the Independent Women's Forum on a town hall featuring Bill Cosby.

The event will be held Sept. 20 at Howard University and will be broadcast live on MSNBC from 7 to 9 p.m.

The town hall, dubbed About Our Children... will be moderated by Michelle Bernard, Women's Forum president and CEO and an MSNBC political analyst. The Women's Forum organized the event and brought it to MSNBC. Other panelists will include NAACP President Ben Jealous, author Terrie Williams, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Dr. Alvin Poussaint, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Cosby's co-author on the 2007 book Come On People: On the Path from Victims to Victors.

The town hall will explore poverty in America, a critical issue as the recession has sent unemployment rates perilously high. Specifically, the forum will focus on parenting, education and health issues facing the poor in America.

An actor and comedian, Cosby has become an outspoken critic of hip-hop culture, administering tough love on issues that have plagued the African-American community; crime, parenting, education.