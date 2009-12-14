MSNBC Adding ‘Daily Rundown' to Schedule in January

MSNBC

adds another political hour to its schedule in January. The Daily Rundown is hosted by NBC News White House correspondent

and political director Chuck Todd and

Savannah Guthrie, NBC News White House correspondent. It bows Jan. 11 at

9 a.m., displacing Morning Meeting

with Dylan Ratigan, which will be re-titled The

Dylan Ratigan Show and move to 4 p.m., also beginning Jan. 11.

The Daily Rundown will look at the top

political stories of the day.

"We

want this show to be a resource for viewers looking for political news and

discussion, without the noise," said Todd in a statement. "It will be

the place for viewers to get everything they need to know about what's making

news and what will make news."

The Daily Rundown brings politics,

MSNBC's stock-in-trade, to daytime.

Ratigan's

Morning Meeting bowed last June along

with Dr. Nancy Snyderman's program, which currently airs at noon.

The

premieres of both shows coincided with MSNBC's launch in 1080i HD.

For

November, Morning Meeting averaged

75,000 and 65,000 in the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours among viewers in news' target

sales demographic of 25-54 year-olds, last place in the time slot behind Fox

News, HLN, CNN and CNBC, respectively.

Dr. Nancy averaged 55,000 viewers in the

demo behind Fox News, CNN, HLN and CNBC.