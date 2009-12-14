MSNBC Adding ‘Daily Rundown' to Schedule in January
MSNBC
adds another political hour to its schedule in January. The Daily Rundown is hosted by NBC News White House correspondent
and political director Chuck Todd and
Savannah Guthrie, NBC News White House correspondent. It bows Jan. 11 at
9 a.m., displacing Morning Meeting
with Dylan Ratigan, which will be re-titled The
Dylan Ratigan Show and move to 4 p.m., also beginning Jan. 11.
The Daily Rundown will look at the top
political stories of the day.
"We
want this show to be a resource for viewers looking for political news and
discussion, without the noise," said Todd in a statement. "It will be
the place for viewers to get everything they need to know about what's making
news and what will make news."
The Daily Rundown brings politics,
MSNBC's stock-in-trade, to daytime.
Ratigan's
Morning Meeting bowed last June along
with Dr. Nancy Snyderman's program, which currently airs at noon.
The
premieres of both shows coincided with MSNBC's launch in 1080i HD.
For
November, Morning Meeting averaged
75,000 and 65,000 in the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours among viewers in news' target
sales demographic of 25-54 year-olds, last place in the time slot behind Fox
News, HLN, CNN and CNBC, respectively.
Dr. Nancy averaged 55,000 viewers in the
demo behind Fox News, CNN, HLN and CNBC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.