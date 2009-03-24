MSNBC Acquires ‘Robert Blecker Wants Me Dead'

Filed at 10:48 a.m. EST on Mar. 24, 2009

MSNBC has acquired the U.S. television rights to documentary Robert Blecker Wants Me Dead, from independent production company Atlas Media.

Robert Blecker follows the pro-death penalty campaigner Blecker, and chronicles his strange friendship with death row inmate Daryl Holton, who confessed to murdering his four children.

The film screened at the USA Film Festival in Dallas, Texas and just recently began a theatrical rollout in New York and Washington DC.

Robert Blecker Wants Me Dead is the second documentary film from Atlas Media, following 2007's Meat Loaf: In Search of Paradise.