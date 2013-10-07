MSG Tips Off Knicks Training Camp Special on Oct . 15

MSG Network will give fans a live look at the New York Knicks' Oct. 15 training session.

The regional sports network will present Knicks Training Camp Live, a live, two-hour look-in at the club's practice from MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, N.Y., tipping at 11 a.m.

Hosted by Al Trautwig, Knicks Training Camp Live will offer fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a Knicks training camp session, including practice, drills and scrimmages. The show will also feature interviews with players and staff, including head coach Mike Woodson, and analysis and a season preview from MSG's Knicks experts, including Mike Breen, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Alan Hahn, Wally Szczerbiak and Tina Cervasio.

With Breen and Frazier supplying most of the court calls, MSG Network will air 70 Knicks games during the 2013-14 NBA regular season, including the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks from Madison Square Garden on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.



