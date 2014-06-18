MSG Network Cuts Syndication Deal With ESPN for ’30 for 30’ Films

In a bid to boost its summer programming lineup, the MSG Network has agreed to a syndication deal with ESPN for select films from its 30 for 30 documentary series.

The New York-based regional sports network will air eight films over the summer, with the first film, No Mas, premiering on June 22. Additional titles include The House of Steinbrenner and Bernie and Ernie.

This arrangement is part of a larger multiyear licensing deal with ESPN that will grant MSG Network access to series and documentaries from the global sports network.