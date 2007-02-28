MSG Network Acquires Ring of Fire Documentary

In an effort to reinforce its recent re-launch with programming beyond live sports events, the MSG network has acquired the Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story.

The 2005 documentary directed by Dan Klores centers on the famous 1962 match at Madison Square Garden in which Emile Griffith killed Benny ‘The Kid’ Paret in the ring during a live telecast. The movie will air March 24 at 8 p.m., exactly 45 years after the fight. MSG is owned by Cablevision which also owns Madison Square Garden.