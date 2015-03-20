MSG Names Otterman Executive VP, CMO

Madison Square Garden Co. said Friday that it has named industry veteran Sharon Otterman to the newly created role of executive vice president and chief marketing officer at the media and sports giant.

Otterman, a well-respected marketing executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, most recently served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer for MSNBC and NBC News.

In her new role, effective April 20, Otterman will be responsible for planning and directing brand strategies across MSG’s sports, media and entertainment businesses. She will work closely with the executive management team to set the company’s creative vision and determine how the company goes to market, while ensuring that MSG continues to deliver a world-class experience for consumers. Areas of focus include digital marketing, product marketing, marketing operations, creative, and market insights.

