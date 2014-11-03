MSG Names Henry CTO

The Madison Square Garden Co. has named former Nielsen executive Scott Henry as executive VP and chief technology officer, effective immediately.

An executive with more than two decades of experience — he most recently served as executive VP and chief information officer at Nielsen Audio (formerly known as Arbitron) — Henry will work with MSG’s executive team to help develop the company’s ongoing strategic vision by assisting with objectives related to software development, engineering and technology. Henry will also be responsible for exploring strategic partnerships and will oversee all of MSG’s enterprise systems, mobile devices and collection of consumer-facing websites.

“Scott’s considerable experience in technology development will be instrumental as we focus on finding new ways to use technology to enhance our operations and drive customer awareness and engagement,” said Madison Square Garden Co. CEO Tad Smith in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such a seasoned professional in this important role, and look forward to having him as a part of our team as we continue to strengthen our legendary brands and pursue strategic growth opportunities that expand our businesses."

