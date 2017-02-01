MSG Gets Deal to Stream Local NHL Game Telecasts

New York-area pay-TV subscribers will be able to get their hockey on the fly following a deal between the NHL and MSG Networks covering live streaming of games.

Games featuring the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres will be available to MSG Networks subscribers via MSG Go, the network’s live streaming and on demand product. MSG Go is available at MSGGo.com or via an app.

Regional sports networks have been gradually reaching agreements giving their subscribers rights to stream games they show on their traditional, linear channels.

“As the outlet for more live local NHL games than any other RSN in the country, we are pleased to partner with the NHL and our teams to provide hockey fans with additional ways to view our games,” said Andrea Greenberg, president and CEO, MSG Networks. “With the addition of the NHL, MSG GO will certainly be a premiere mobile destination for hockey fans in the region.”

In addition to games, MSG will be streaming pre-game and post-game shows and other programming.

“With this agreement, MSG Networks once again demonstrates what it means to be an excellent partner for our clubs,” said David Proper, executive VP, media and international strategy, NHL. “Together we share a vision for serving our fans, who are extremely passionate about their teams. This agreement for live streaming on MSG GO is all about fulfilling demand and providing our fans with the type of access they want in the way that is most convenient to them.”