MSG Entertainment Revamps Executive Suite

Cablevision Systems moved cable-network veteran Andrea Greenberg to executive vice president of MSG Entertainment as part of a broader executive realignment at its Madison Square Garden unit.

Greenberg, who has worked for Cablevision units since 1983, most recently served as president of Rainbow Media Ventures. In her new post, she will be responsible for new business efforts, including business alliances, partnerships and capital investments.

She reports to Jay Marciano, president of MSGE, who also announced the following:

• Melissa Ormond, who was executive vice president, bookings, was promoted to chief operating officer.

• Don Simpson becomes senior VP, business development, after previously holding various positions as House of Blues Concerts Canada.

• Lee Weinberg takes the role of senior VP, business and strategic planning. He comes to MSGE from The Wall Street Journal, where he was vice president of strategy and operations for advertising sales.

• Also new to MSGE is Bob Shea, senior VP, regional bookings. He is a 25-year veteran of the music industry, most recently as senior VP of booking for Live Nation Southern California.