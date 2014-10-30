MSG and Cablevision Get Together on Data

Madison Square Garden Co. said it is working with Cablevision Systems to use viewing data from Cablevision set top boxes to provide better audience data and analytics.

MSG is also planning a test with Cablevision of addressable advertising on its regional sports networks within Cablevision’s footprint.

Cablevision and MSG are both controlled by the Dolan family. Operators and programmers have been looking for ways to share data and offer marketer more targeted advertising campaigns.

“Improved measurement and analytics can be used companywide to help us achieve our goals – whether it’s understanding our fans and viewers or recruiting new customers,” Tad Smith, president and CEO of Madison Square Garden Co., said in a statement. “Having the right information is a critical step to our helping our sales partners ensure they get the right message to the right audience. We believe in the importance of using data analytics to drive growth and will continue to explore additional opportunities to expand upon this strategy.