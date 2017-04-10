MRC Accredits Nielsen’s Viewable GRP Digital Ad Ratings

Nielsen said it received accreditation from the Media Rating Council for its viewability integrations with Integral Ad Science and Moat for desktop display and video viewable GRP estimates in Digital Ad Ratings for age and sex demographics.

Nielsen last year offered subscribers choice of viewability monitors, including Integral Ad Science and Moat. It says it is the first company to receive MRC accreditation for viewability providers across display and video ads.

“With growing calls for transparency in the digital ad market, this latest accreditation of two of Nielsen’s viewability solutions affirms our commitment to providing clients with independent measurement they can trust,” said David Wong, senior VP of digital product leadership at Nielsen. “We look forward to continuing to work with our viewability providers to offer clients solutions to navigate this dynamic industry and transact with confidence.”

Viewability has become a major issue as advertisers have become more skeptical that their digital ads are actually being seen by consumers.

"The market is looking for transparency, control, and the right metrics to assess if their campaigns were able to influence real consumers, in the right environments along the buyer journey,” said Scott Knoll, CEO of Integral Ad Science. “We are excited to further our longstanding collaboration with Nielsen and continue to provide clients with the industry’s most robust data set to measure true campaign performance.”

“We are proud to be the first platform to combine viewability and related attention signals with Nielsen audience data in a seamless UI, providing advertisers with greater insight into their performance and viewable triggered audience metrics,” said Jonah Goodhart, CEO and cofounder of Moat. “Moat is thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Nielsen and we commend their commitment to transparency and advancing the industry.”



(Photo via FamZoo Staff's Flickr. Image taken on May 25, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)