MRC Accredits Innovid for Video Ad Impressions

The Media Rating Council announced that it has extended accreditation of Innovid’s measurement for desktop and mobile digital video ad impressions as well as desktop viewable video ad impressions and related viewability metrics.

“As video continues to command more ad dollars, marketers need a third-party measurement solution that is accurate, transparent, and trustworthy,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and cofounder at Innovid. “We’re thrilled to receive this continuation of MRC accreditation because it reinforces our legitimacy and maturity within the video marketplace.”

Digital giants Facebook and YouTube have agreed to have their metrics audited amid questions about the accuracy of the numbers they’ve provided to advertisers. It is becoming increasingly important to advertisers that measurement be accurate and transparent.

“We applaud Innovid’s ongoing commitment to high-quality measurement solutions and full transparency,” said George Ivie, executive director and CEO at the Media Rating Council. “Meeting the stringent requirements necessary to earn MRC accreditation is a challenging task, and Innovid’s continued compliance for desktop digital video viewability measurement, along with its desktop and mobile video served impression measurement, speaks clearly to its position as a leader within the advertising industry.”

Horizon Media, which works with Innovid data, said getting accreditation was reassuring.

“Third party accreditation is a critical step when an endless supply of options are promising a variety of solutions. The MRC in particular offers accreditation through an in-depth audit that helps advertisers choose the right vendors to solve their problems. Our advertisers rely on not only our media expertise, but third party validation services such as the MRC to ensure accuracy and transparency,” said Greg Garunov, digital director at Horizon. “Unaccredited vendors are at a disadvantage as without it, their solution is a black box. In the current wave of industry scandals and need for transparency, accreditation by a third party is as important as ever.”

Innovid’s platform helps advertisers create more effective video creative, improve campaign performance and reach targeted viewers across a fragmented media landscape.

Clients include Bank of America, Best Buy, Citi, Comcast, Kraft, L’Oréal, Microsoft, P&G, Walmart, Samsung, Sprint and Toyota.

Innovid is backed by investors Sequoia Capital, Genesis Partners, T-Venture, Vintage Investment Partners, Cisco Investments and NewSpring Capital.