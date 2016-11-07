MRC Accredits comScore's Invalid Traffic Detection

Research company comScore said that its system for detecting invalid desktop and mobile web traffic has been accredited by the Media Rating Council.

Bots and other fraudulent forms for traffic have emerged as a big problem for advertisers as they shift money to digital and online media.

With this announcement, comScore says it become the first company to offer both content and campaign measurement using what it calls Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Detection, accredited by the MRC, to plan, buy, sell and evaluate digital advertising.

"Our research shows that 80% of global IVT is Sophisticated, making it essential that buyers and sellers employ advanced techniques to remove fraudulent data," said Dan Hess, executive VP of products at comScore. "This needs to happen throughout the entire campaign process—from planning through performance evaluation—for an advertiser to measure true campaign lift and ROI. Detecting and filtering Sophisticated IVT is a key part of our commitment to help clients increase the value of their audiences and advertising, and we're thrilled that the MRC has accredited our solutions."

comScore has had several other of its products and systems accredited by the MRC. The MRC defines Sophisticated IVT as including "traffic identified through advanced analytics, multipoint corroboration, human intervention—such as hijacked devices, ad tags, or creative; adware; malware; misappropriated content."

"We congratulate comScore for meeting the extremely rigorous requirements we have in place to earn MRC accreditation for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic detection and filtration of desktop and mobile web online traffic," said George W. Ivie, MRC's executive director and CEO. "comScore's accreditation for SIVT demonstrates its strong commitment to promoting a high quality environment for digital advertising, which ultimately provides the buyers and sellers of digital advertising with increased confidence."