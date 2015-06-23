‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Reality Show in Development

A reality competition series based on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a 2005 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is in development, 3 Ball Entertainment and New Regency announced Tuesday.

3 Ball Entertainment and New Regency are set to develop and produce the show.

The show will feature married couples as they compete in high-energy games, with a twist on the competition format.

Todd A. Nelson and Brant Pinvidic will executive produce for 3 Ball Entertainment.